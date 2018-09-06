Nintendo planned to livestream one of its Direct video broadcasts today, but the company has decided to delay the Switch/3DS-focused event due to a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck the northern Japanese territory of Hokkaido.

As Nintendo points out, the earthquake was powerful. It has caused structural damage and landslides, according to early reports. Injuries are also likely. In the shadow of a serious event like this, a Nintendo Direct hardly matters — and the publisher agrees with that sentiment.

This Direct will still happen, but Nintendo will pick a new date and time at some point in the future.