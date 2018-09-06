Nintendo planned to livestream one of its Direct video broadcasts today, but the company has decided to delay the Switch/3DS-focused event due to a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck the northern Japanese territory of Hokkaido.

Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct. We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/IITgJFtzub — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 6, 2018

As Nintendo points out, the earthquake was powerful. It has caused structural damage and landslides, according to early reports. Injuries are also likely. In the shadow of a serious event like this, a Nintendo Direct hardly matters — and the publisher agrees with that sentiment.

This Direct will still happen, but Nintendo will pick a new date and time at some point in the future.