Jeff is back from PAX, and Mike is back from All In wrestling … we should do one of those GamesBeat Decides podcasts. On this week’s episode, Jeff talks about competing in the Kinda Funny championship, and Mike talks about playing and finishing Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4.

In the news, the GamesBeat Decides crew talk about the devastating Hokkaido earthquake in Japan and how that forced Nintendo to move around a scheduled event. Jeff and Mike also wonder why Valve thinks it’s a good idea to not moderate the chat feature in its upcoming card battler Artifact. That’s a great idea for a game where you can buy and sell cards. People surely won’t use that to steal accounts using social engineering.

For all that and more, join us for GamesBeat Decides!

What we talked about

The games

Jeff

PAX West

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Streets of Rage 4

Windjammers 2

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Building a PC

Mike

Spider-Man

All in

The news