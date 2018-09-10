Data compliance might not make for great cocktail conversation, but the topic’s arguably never been more important. With European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in full effect and the Cambridge Analytica scandal still fresh in the minds of Facebook users, enterprises face increased scrutiny from regulators on their handling of customer data. That’s where firms like Artificial Solutions come in.

The Stockholm, Sweden-based company’s premiere product is Teneo, a natural language interaction (NLI) development suite that allows customers without coding experience to build multichannel, conversational AI solutions customized to their needs and preferences. It’s comprised of four core components: the Teneo Interaction Engine, the algorithmic “brains” of the platform; Teneo Studio, a natural language application creator; Teneo Language Resources, a database of language packs; and Teneo Data, a real-time analytics and reporting tool.

One of its key advantages is a combined linguistic/statistical model that lets clients deploy systems without having to supply training data. Another is its ability to remember the context of conversations across devices and systems, and to view collated analytics data about customer behavior in a single dashboard.

But perhaps its killer feature is the way it approaches data protection. As Andy Peart, CSO of Artificial Solutions, explained, Teneo is architected in such a way that the information it gathers for insight is stored in one place, making it easier to query, interpret, and delete. Personally identifying data is tagged for identification later on, and can be pseudonymized if necessary.

“The challenge for enterprises is how to maximize the benefits of deploying advanced AI technologies within their business and remain within the requirements of data protection legislation which is continually being extended to afford data subjects more rights and increased protection,” Andy Peart, CSO of Artificial Solutions, said. “With Teneo, these organizations can implement advanced conversational AI applications across all platforms, devices and operating systems, and benefit from extensive data analysis, without contravening regulations such as the GDPR.”

The Artificial Solutions team in mind those considerations while developing Teneo 5, the newest platform release, which offers increased data reporting, analysis, and anonymizing features and an updated technology stack. Also in tow are auditing tools that let “key stakeholders” measure the system’s conversational performance.

“As the wide-reaching impact of conversational AI starts to be understood by enterprises, we are seeing an increase in C-level involvement in projects,” Peart said. “Unlike other conversational tools, which are often code-heavy, resource intensive and provide little visibility.”

Teneo can be deployed in the cloud or locally, on-premise. It’s in use by millions of people across hundreds of private and public sector deployments worldwide, Peart said, and demand shows no sign of slowing.

“Fueled by interacting with the likes of Siri and Alexa, it’s no surprise that Gartner predicts that by 2020, customers will manage 85% of their relationship with an enterprise without interacting with a human,” Peart wrote in a blog post.

Artificial Intelligence has stateside offices in Chicago in addition to California, and has raised more than $18.7 million to date, according to CrunchBase.