The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Blackout beta has begun on PlayStation 4, and you can try it if you can get your hands on a code (the one for the last beta still works) or if you preorder on PlayStation 4. This test for Call of Duty’s first attempt at the battle royale genre is also coming to PC on September 15. To get into that, all you have to do is have a Battle.net account and download the game.

Developer Treyarch has also shared the system you will need to run the latest beta, and you can find those details for both the minimum and recommended specifications below directly from the studio:

Minimum: OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 40GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Recommended: OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 40GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

These specs are notable because they are nearly identical to the requirements for the previous beta. The only difference is that the AMD Radeon HD 7850 is no longer supported — instead, you’ll need at least a Radeon HD 7950. But otherwise, the computer that you used to run the standard Call of Duty match in the last beta is the same one that will run the open-world, massive battle royale-style mode in Blackout.

This means that — at least for the beta — Treyarch isn’t expecting Blackout to tax your machine any more than its other game types. That’s surprising because battle royale has so many players, weapons, vehicles, and action. At the same time, it’s not too surprising because Treyarch has built this mode to run on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 from the beginning, so it likely has had to worry about performance and optimization early in the process.

I’ve played a bit of Blackout, and dang if it isn’t Call of Duty with battle royale mechanics — but it also looks fine and maintains a smooth framerate on PlayStation 4 Pro. So it looks like Treyarch has figured out the technical side of Blackout. Now, it just needs to ensure that the mode can compete with PUBG and Fortnite.