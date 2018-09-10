Koei Tecmo announced today that is fighting game Dead or Alive 6 is releasing on February 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Dead or Alive series started in 1996. Along with franchises like Virtua Fighter and Tekken, Dead or Alive was an early pioneer of 3D fighting games. Dead or Alive also garnered a reputation for its portrayal of women, which often focused on sexy clothes and exaggerated breast physics. These elements take an even larger focus in Dead or Alive spinoff games that focus on beach sports.

The last entry in the main series, Dead or Alive 5, debuted in 2012 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC and sold over 1.5 million copies. Dead or Alive 6 will be the first new numbered title in the franchise in almost seven years and the first made specifically for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Dead or Alive 6 will have some competition from big games in February, notably with Anthem, the online multiplayer role-playing game from BioWare. The February date does it give some breathing room from Soulcalibur VI, another 3D fighting game that is releasing on October 19.