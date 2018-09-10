Square Enix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming action role-playing game Kingdom Hearts III. The video shows off a level based on the Disney animated movie Big Hero 6. You can watch the trailer above.

Fans have waited a long time for Kingdom Hearts III, which is finally coming out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29. Kingdom Hearts II released back in 2005. It shipped over four million copies, but after its launch the franchise focused on non-numbered spinoff games and compilations.

We’ve known that Kingdom Hearts III would have a Big Hero 6 world, but now we get to see what it looks like. Characters from the movie, including Baymax and Hiro, join Sora, Donald, and Goofy in their battle against robed forces of darkness. We also get to see these characters inhabit San Fransokyo, the fictional hybrid of Tokyo and San Francisco that serves as the movie’s setting.

Big Hero 6 was a hit when it released to theaters in 2016. It grossed over $657,000,000 worldwide. Along with Big Hero 6, Kingdom Hearts III has worlds based on Frozen, Tangled, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The trailer also shows off some Gummi Ship action. Gummi Ship sequences were present in Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts II, but these on-rails shooting segments have not been in any of the spinoff games. So this is our first shot of Gummi Ship goodness in over a decade.