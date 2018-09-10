The Apple App Store Twitter account revealed today that Professor Layton and the Curious Village is coming to U.S. iOS devices.

Curious Village first came out for the Nintendo DS in 2007. The puzzle-and-riddle-based adventure game has the titular professor and his young assistant, Luke, solving the mystery surrounding the odd town of St. Mystere. The English-flavored title became a hit that sold millions of copies and spawned six sequels. The franchise has sold over 17 million games.

This mobile port of Curious Village came out in Japan on June 8 as a premium game. Level 5, which develops the series, is based in Japan. Apple has not yet listed a price for this iOS release. This new version is not just a straight port of the Nintendo DS original, as it includes new cutscenes.

Professor Layton and the Curious Village is coming to iOS 🎩 #Nintendo Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/UjE7fo28DQ — App Store (@AppStore) September 9, 2018

Professor Layton is no stranger to mobile. The last entry in the series, Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy, released for iOS and Android along with 3DS. The 2012 spinoff game Layton Brothers: Mystery Room is available exclusively on mobile devices.