Samsung has opened its second U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) research facility (sixth globally), as the Korean electronics giant continues to double down on its investments in transformative technologies.

Samsung announced last year that it was planning a new AI research hub, and in the intervening months it actually opened centers in Canada, the U.K., and Russia, in addition to existing facilities in Seoul (South Korea) and Mountain View, California.

Its latest center, which will focus chiefly on robotics, is located in Chelsea, New York City and was officially opened at a ceremony featuring renowned AI expert Daniel D. Lee, executive vice president of Samsung Research. Lee joined the company a couple of months back and will lead the new AI center.

The launch comes a month after Samsung revealed it was setting aside $22 billion to invest in new future-focused areas, including AI, 5G, and even electronic components for vehicles. This move was supposedly in response to signs of stalling growth in its core semiconductor and smartphone businesses.

AI now underpins many facets of industry and promises to have an increasing impact on society, so it makes sense that Samsung is looking to increase its resources in the AI sphere.

“New York is one of the world’s great cities, and with this new facility we will be able to leverage the tremendous talent in the area,” Lee said in a statement. “We also look forward to collaborating with top universities and academic centers in the region.”

Samsung has said it plans to employ around 1,000 AI specialists across its AI research hubs globally by 2020.