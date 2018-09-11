Call of Duty’s first dive onto the island of battle royale games is underway with the test for Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode. And now that it has feedback from real players, developer Treyarch is pushing out some changes to the last player standing mode starting with the number of players in each match.

When the testing phase started yesterday, Blackout matches had 80 players dropping in all at the same time. Now, beginning with the update that rolled out this morning, each round starts with 88 players. This brings it closer to the 100 players that you get in both PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite — although it isn’t easy to notice the difference between 80 in Blackout and 100 in those other games.

Treyarch also made a bunch of other tweaks, and you can check out the full changelog here or catch the highlights below: