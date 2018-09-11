Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs, Storage Sense improvements, and five bug fixes. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release in October. The company is also releasing builds from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

The next update, dubbed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, will bring Windows 10 to version 1809. The update is expected to be finalized for Windows Insiders in September and to roll out to the public in October.

Storage Sense, which is supposed to automatically manage your storage, is gaining the capability to automatically free up disk space by making older, unused, locally available files available online-only. The feature will leverage OneDrive files on-demand to represent the uploaded files as placeholders on your device.

This isn’t unique to today’s build, but Microsoft is choosing to highlight it now since we’re getting close to release. Disk Cleanup (cleanmgr.exe) is being deprecated — the tool will stick around for compatibility reasons, but Microsoft considers Storage Sense’s functionality to be a superset of what Disk Cleanup provides.

Bug fixes and known issues

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build.

Fixed an issue resulting in the back button in Settings and other apps becoming white text on a white background if you hovered over it.

Fixed an issue resulting in Narrator not reading selected word choices when typing using an IME (for example, in Japanese).

Fixed an issue resulting in certain apps crashing when you tried to save a file from the app.

Fixed an issue resulting in explorer.exe crashing recently when clicking on the “Import photos and videos” option from an autoplay notification.

Fixed an issue resulting in nearby sharing not working for local accounts where the account name contained certain Chinese, Japanese, or Korean characters.

Fixed several bugs causing text clipping issues when you use “Make text bigger” setting in Ease of Access.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17755 (made available to testers on September 7) to build 17758.

This build has only one known issue:

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.