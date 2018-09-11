Roblox, the user-generated game world with 70 million monthly users, has teamed up with the National Football League to create virtual helmets representing all 32 teams. The deal represents a brand exposure opportunity for the NFL and Roblox, which raised $150 million last week.

Users can select and wear their favorite NFL team helmets on their Roblox avatars starting tomorrow. Brands like the NFL are partnering with Roblox because it reaches younger kids that are harder to get to, with the decline of television viewing.

“We are excited to partner with the NFL this fall for the upcoming season,” said Craig Donato, chief business officer of Roblox, in a statement. “This program will provide a fun way for our users to show their team spirit and engage with fellow fans on the Roblox platform.”

Roblox users can represent their favorite NFL team in the more than 40 million virtual worlds (or minigames) on the platform. The virtual helmets are available for free for a limited time. To unlock a helmet, players simply select their favorite team from the Roblox Catalog, and they will then have access to the virtual item through the end of the regular season.

“We are always excited to serve kids and teens who are fans of the NFL in a way that is authentic to them and their love of football. Working with Roblox extends our reach to an eager audience of fans looking to rep their favorite team on a popular online entertainment platform,” said Jaime Weston, NFL senior vice president, in a statement. “NFL fans love to display their fandom wherever they can, and we are excited to add Roblox to that mix.”

The Roblox: NFL Helmets go live at approximately 10:00 a.m Pacific time on September 11.