The mobile game Jurassic World: Alive has generated $25 million around the world since its debut on May 30, according to mobile research firm Sensor Tower.

Jurassic World is GPS-based augmented reality, similar to the hit Pokémon Go. Instead of walking around the real world while catching digital monster on your phone, you’re hunting for dinosaurs. The game is getting a boost from the success of the film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which has earned $1.3 billion in theaters since its June 22 release. The title’s success shows that AR, GPS games have a future outside of Pokémon Go.

Sensor Tower told GamesBeat that Jurassic World: Alive was the No. 2 highest-grossing AR game in August, only trailing Pokémon Go. The Walking Dead: Our World was the No. 3 best-grossing AR.

Jurassic World: Alive generated about $1.2 million a week in August. Early in its life in the week of June 11, it earned $2.5 million.

Alive is available in 80 countries so far. According to Sensor Tower, the game is most popular in Western regions, with the U.S. market generating the most revenue.