Breed Reply, a leading active operational investor in early-stage Internet of Things (IoT) businesses, has today launched “Best in Breed 8”, its latest Europe-wide search for IoT investment opportunities.

The “Best in Breed” programme is where start-ups with exciting IoT innovations and products are invited to apply to Breed Reply with their investment cases. Successful applicants will pitch to a team with significant experience in scaling up early-stage businesses, in-depth understanding of different markets, proven track record in sales channel development and strong technological DNA.

The programme has been a great success since it was first launched in 2014, with Breed Reply’s portfolio now having grown to more than twenty innovative IoT businesses. Each company has benefitted from funding along with active operational support and advice, including strategy, commercial, marketing, technical and finance.

Providing support as well as funding is a crucial part of Breed Reply’s commitment to companies when it invests. As an active operational investor, Breed Reply’s role is to work closely with early stage businesses and help with their development and readiness for scaling and future funding. Since the beginning of 2017, Breed Reply’s portfolio has raised more than $70m in follow-on funding.

Emanuele Angelidis, CEO of Breed Reply, said: “Successful Best in Breed applicants typically have a combination of great people, a technology that actually solves a market problem along with a sustainable and scalable business model. The programme has helped us meet exciting and innovative IoT businesses which have the potential to create real disruption in a variety of industries. We are looking forward to the opportunity to help more companies accelerate their growth.”

Companies with an innovative product or service in the IoT space are invited to submit an application to Best in Breed 8 via the Breed Reply website at www.breedreply.com. The closing date for submissions is 26th October 2018.

Many of Breed Reply’s growing portfolio of investments across a range of sectors and countries were discovered through previous “Best in Breed” programmes, first launched in 2014, including:

Canard Drones (Drones, Spain) Inova Design (Health & Wellness, UK) Connecterra (AgriTech, The Netherlands) Kokoon (Wellness, UK) enModus (Smart Buildings, UK) RazorSecure (Cybersecurity, UK) FoodMarble (Health & Wellness, Ireland) Senseye (Industrial IoT, UK) Gymcraft (Wellness, Spain) Sentryo (Industrial Security, France) Iotic Labs (IoT Platform, UK) Wearable Technologies (Industrial Health &Safety, UK)

About Breed Reply

Breed Reply, Reply’s active operational investor, funds and supports the development of early-stage companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe and the USA. Based in London, with operational offices in Milan, Breed Reply supports entrepreneurs and young talent by quickly bringing new ideas to the market. This is done via three fundamental services: funding at early-stage level; active operational involvement with significant know how transfer of business, managerial and technological expertise; and go-to market support through the extensive Reply network. Breed Reply’s focus is the Internet of Things over all markets, with their current portfolio in Fitness & Wellness, Smart Building & Cities, Security, Industrial IoT and Platforms.

