Apple’s annual September iPhone event is finally here. Titled “Gather Round,” it’s going to have some “big” announcements, most notably including the largest-screened Apple Watch and iPhone models to date — the Apple Watch Series 4, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max. The event is being held at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern.

Following tradition, CEO Tim Cook will deliver a keynote speech, where he’ll be joined by Apple marketing and engineering executives. Video from the event will be streamed live online from this link, and Apple is also offering a stream of the event over Twitter.

Apart from the new iPhone and Apple Watch models, we’re expecting to hear about accessories including the AirPower wireless charging pad, and release dates for the finished versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Though we’re not expecting either iPad or Mac hardware releases at this event, Apple typically has at least some small surprises to share.

The livestream is available for users of recent versions of Safari, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox browsers, as well as Apple TV/tvOS devices. On the web, Apple notes that MSE, H.264, and AAC are required for the stream, but the Twitter stream might be easier for some users to access.

We will be covering the event live with followups throughout the day. Follow all of our Gather Round event coverage here and on Twitter at @VentureBeat.