At Apple’s Gather Round event in Cupertino today, the company announced its iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max, successors to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. Apple’s 12th-generation phones are now official.

Preorders for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max begin September 21, and the devices will begin shipping September 28. Like with the iPhone X, you’ll have to wait longer for the iPhone Xr: until October 19 to preorder and until October 26 for it to ship.

Before you get your credit card ready, and assuming you’re not enthused about Android 9.0 Pie (that’s really your only option, as Windows 10 Mobile and BlackBerry are dead), you might want to see exactly what you’re getting. The tables below show you what Apple has changed — we’ve decided to compare the iPhone 8 and iPhone Xr, iPhone X and iPhone Xs, as well as the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone Xs Max, at the time of each of their respective launches.

iPhone 8 iPhone Xr Price $699, $849 $749, $799, $899 Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Display 4.7-inch, 1334×750, 326 ppi 6.1-inch, 1792×828, 326 ppi Contrast ratio 1400:1 1400:1 Processors A11 Bionic 64-bit, M11 motion A12 Bionic 64-bit Identification Touch ID Face ID Rear camera 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.8 Video recording 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps Front camera 7MP photos, 1080p video 7MP photos, 1080p video FaceTime Over Wi-Fi or cellular Over Wi-Fi or cellular Assistant Siri Siri Navigation GPS and GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Talk time Up to 14 hours Up to 25 hours Internet use Up to 12 hours Up to 15 hours Video playback Up to 13 hours Up to 16 hours Audio playback Up to 40 hours Up to 65 hours Height 5.45 inches (138.4 mm) 5.94 inches (150.9 mm) Width 2.65 inches (67.3 mm) 2.98 inches (75.7 mm) Depth 0.29 inch (7.3 mm) 0.33 inch (8.3 mm) Weight 5.22 ounces (148 grams) 6.84 ounces (194 grams) SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connector Lightning Lightning Colors Silver, Gold, Space Gray Red, Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue

If you’re trading in an iPhone 8 for an iPhone Xr, you’re paying more for a bigger phone, larger display, and heavier device, with better specs.

Here’s the iPhone X versus the iPhone Xs:

iPhone X iPhone Xs Price $999, $1,149 $999, $1,149, $1,349 Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Display 5.8-inch, 2436×1125, 458 ppi 5.8-inch, 2436×1125, 458 ppi Contrast ratio 1,000,000:1 1,000,000:1 Processors A11 Bionic 64-bit, M11 motion A12 Bionic 64-bit Identification Face ID Face ID Rear camera 1 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.8 Rear camera 2 12MP, ƒ/2.4 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Video recording 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps Front camera 7MP photos, 1080p video 7MP photos, 1080p video FaceTime Over Wi-Fi or cellular Over Wi-Fi or cellular Assistant Siri Siri Navigation GPS and GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Talk time Up to 21 hours Up to 20 hours Internet use Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Video playback Up to 13 hours Up to 14 hours Audio playback Up to 60 hours Up to 60 hours Height 5.65 inches (143.6 mm) 5.65 inches (143.6 mm) Width 2.79 inches (70.9 mm) 2.79 inches (70.9 mm) Depth 0.30 inch (7.7 mm) 0.30 inch (7.7 mm) Weight 6.14 ounces (174 grams) 6.24 ounces (177 grams) SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connector Lightning Lightning Colors Silver, Space Gray Gold, Silver, Space Gray

The iPhone Xs isn’t much of an upgrade over the iPhone X. You’re getting a slightly more powerful phone, with one-hour worse battery life — thankfully you don’t have to pay more for it. No wonder Apple killed off the iPhone X — it really has no place in the lineup.

And now finally, the Plus/Max comparison:

iPhone 8 Plus iPhone Xs Max Price $799, $949 $1,099, $1,249, $1,449 Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Display 5.5-inch, 1920×1080, 401 ppi 6.5-inch, 2688×1242, 458 ppi Contrast ratio 1300:1 1,000,000:1 Processors A11 Bionic 64-bit, M11 motion A12 Bionic 64-bit Identification Touch ID Face ID Rear camera 1 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.8 Rear camera 2 12MP, ƒ/2.8 12MP, ƒ/2.8 Video recording 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps Front camera 7MP photos, 1080p video 7MP photos, 1080p video FaceTime Over Wi-Fi or cellular Over Wi-Fi or cellular Assistant Siri Siri Navigation GPS and GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Talk time Up to 21 hours Up to 25 hours Internet use Up to 13 hours Up to 13 hours Video playback Up to 14 hours Up to 15 hours Audio playback Up to 60 hours Up to 65 hours Height 6.24 inches (158.4 mm) 6.20 inches (157.5 mm) Width 3.07 inches (78.1 mm) 3.05 inches (77.4 mm) Depth 0.30 inch (7.5 mm) 0.30 inch (7.7 mm) Weight 7.13 ounces (202 grams) 7.34 ounces (208 grams) SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connector Lightning Lightning Colors Silver, Gold, Space Gray Silver, Gold, Space Gray

This is probably the least obvious comparison, but that’s largely because the iPhone Xs Max is supposed to stand out as in its own class. And if you want the best iPhone, as always, it will cost you.

One last thing: Touch ID is not available in any of these new phones. Keep that in mind if you’re not a fan of Face ID.