Target is about to pack even more Minecraft-related products into its stores. The retailer and The Minecraft Team announced today that they are collaborating on merchandise and fan parties. More than 75 new Minecraft items are coming exclusively to the big-box chain.

Microsoft’s block-building game is nearly 10 years old. Over the last decade, it has attracted an audience from across a diverse spectrum. Target has locations in cities, colleges, and suburbs to reach those consumers. The companies plan to have products for every taste as well. You can get apparel like shirts and PJs. Fans will find a new Minecraft Lego set among other toys. You can even get Minecraft-branded furniture and bedding.

Minecraft party mode

Minecraft parties are coming to Target on September 22. These events will feature beloved community creators from YouTube and Twitch. The event will also have an accompanying livestream. Viewers will learn details about upcoming Minecraft mode Grid Runners.

Attendees will get a chance to participate in a scavenger hunt and giveaways. And the store is sure to have all of the new merch on prominent display in case you brought your wallet.

Target says most of its stores are participating in the event. But do you want to double check if yours is? Enter your zip code here to find your nearest Target.

All of this excitement is leading into Minecon Earth. That fan event aims to bring Minecraft fans together around the world. The global gathering is happening September 29 at a Microsoft store near you. It will also stream online and feature a 90-minute Minecraft keynote with new details about changes and improvements coming to the game.

Target is also getting in on the Minecon Earth action. You can find Minecon Earth-themed products at the retailer beginning this month. So even if you don’t have a Microsoft sore, you can still get a T-shirt or collectible.