Nintendo announced today that its next Direct presentation will take place on September 13 at 3 p.m. Pacific. The stream will talk about future Switch and 3DS games, and it will go on for 35 minutes.

This Direct was supposed to take place on September 6, but Nintendo delayed the presentation following an earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan. Some announcements that were likely planned for the stream, including Civilization VI coming to Switch, happened outside of the Direct.

Nintendo uses these Direct streams to show off upcoming games, but they’re also a platform to announce new projects. A leak following the delay of the September 6 stream showed that the name for the Switch Yoshi game will be Yoshi’s Crafted World, so we’ll likely see that 2D platformer during the show.

We could also see more details for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Switch’s biggest holiday release. The fighting game comes out on December 7. Nintendo could announce a new character or more during the Direct.