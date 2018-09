Nintendo announced a new Animal Crossing game for Switch. After trolling fans with Animal Crossing gameplay that served to reveal that Isabelle is in Smash, Tom Nook came on the screen to announce he’s getting back to work.

Animal Crossing is coming to Switch in 2019, and you better get ready to give Tom Nook what you owe!

Image Credit: Nintendo

The Animal Crossing franchise has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. The last entry, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, came out for mobile in 2017.