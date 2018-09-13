Nintendo announced today that Isabelle from Animal Crossing is joining the roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases for the Switch on December 7. The fighting game is one of the system’s biggest releases for the year, making it a huge part of Nintendo’s holiday strategy. Ultimate will include every character who has even been playable in the series’ history in its roster.

Taking a break from assisting mayors and just being an all-around lovely pup, Isabelle from the Animal Crossing series is joining the roster as a playable fighter in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! pic.twitter.com/YSVoYDkHRR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Villager from Animal Crossing joined the last entries in the fighting series, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS. Now the franchise has two characters represented in Smash.