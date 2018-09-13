Nintendo has a habit of announcing a game and launching it the same day. It did that once again with its Nintendo Direct video event today. During the presentation, the company revealed that the urban-management game Cities: Skylines is coming to the hybrid home/handheld Switch. It hits the eShop today.

Cities: Skylines is a spiritual successor to SimCity. If has you laying down roads and buildings to expand your metropolis. You also have to manage traffic, commerce, and more.

This version of Cities: Skylines includes the downloadable content After Dark and Snowfall. Those introduce nighttime activities and … snowfall.