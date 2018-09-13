Blizzard announced today that Diablo III: Eternal Collection is releasing for Switch on November 2.

Diablo III first came out for PC back in 2013. It would release for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, and then for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014. The game has sold over 30 million copies (including sales of the Reaper of Souls expansion).

This is the first time the action role-playing game is coming to a Nintendo console. The Switch has been on fire since its launch in March 2017. Bringing Diablo III to the home console/portable hybrid could give the aging game a final shot of life. It’s also the first time Blizzard is releasing a game for any Nintendo platform since it ported some of its classic games, like The Lost Vikings and Rock n’ Roll Racing, to Game Boy Advance in 2003.

The Switch version comes with the Reaper of Souls expansion and the Rise of the Necromancer update. It also has some exclusive items, including an armor set based on Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda. And as successful as Switch has been, it doesn’t have a ton of action-RPGs right now, especially ones with multiplayer support. That could help Diablo III be a success on the system.