Nintendo announced that a slew of Final Fantasy games are coming to the Switch in 2019.

Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy IX, which originally came out for the PlayStation, will get ports. Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy X-2, and Final Fantasy XII are coming via their HD remasters. Those three games originally came out for PlayStation 2. This will be the first time all of these games are available on a Nintendo platform.

This will give the Switch a huge dose of JRPG love. Final Fantasy is a giant franchise, especially for people who like these kinds of games. Nintendo also announced Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition is out on Switch now, and a remaster of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles is coming in 2019.