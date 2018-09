Nintendo announced that Luigi’s Mansion 3 is coming to the Switch in 2019. The announcement came at the top of today’s Nintendo Direct stream.

The first Luigi’s Mansion launched for GameCube in 2001. Luigi’s Mansion 2 came out for the 3DS in 2013. A remake of the original is coming to 3DS on October 12.

Nintendo did not reveal much about Luigi’s Mansion 3, but a short trailer showed Luigi’s exploring a dark mansion and encountering ghosts. This game gives the Switch a big release for next year.