Nintendo gave fans a lot of what they wanted today. During its Nintendo Direct streaming event, the company made a lot of big announcements. Animal Crossing is coming to Switch. The publisher is making Luigi’s Mansion 3. New Super Mario Bros. U is also coming to the hybrid home/handheld console.

If you missed any of the big reveals, we’ve gathered ’em up for you. Check it all out below:

Animal Crossing Switch

Isabelle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Final Fantasy classics on Switch

Yoshi’s Crafted World

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Katamari Damacy Rerolled

Town

Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch Edition

Nintendo Switch Online

Splatoon 2 Ver. 4

The World Ends With You: Final Remix

Warframe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hj7AiOKJw0w