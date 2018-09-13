Nintendo announced that Pokémon studio Game Freak is working on a new role-playing game, Town. It is coming to Switch in 2019.

Town has a colorful, cartoon-like aesthetic that you’d expect from the Pokémon developer. But Town’s combat looks to be more complex.

Town is just a tentative title, so the game’s name could change.

Game Freak has worked on non-Pokémon games before, like 2015’s sidescroller Tembo the Badass Elephant and 2012’s rhythm game HarmoKnight. But it’s unusual for the studio to work on an RPG that isn’t part of the Pokémon franchise.