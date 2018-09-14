Rogue is announcing today it has formed a new mobile game publishing label designed to help both large and small developers reach scale on all digital platforms.

The company believes both old and new games will prosper in the $70 billion mobile game market. Rogue will be focused on scaling legacy mobile games back to their former glory in addition to launching innovative new games.

The team has industry veterans from Kabam, Apple, Glu Mobile, IGN and Sprint. Rogue has already signed more than 25 games and has established partnerships with some of the leaders in games. The company is based in West Hills, California, and it has five employees.

“We’re very excited about helping game developers all over the world scale their business and grow revenue,” said Mike DeLaet, Rogue CEO, in a statement. “These games are developed by some of the best game designers in the world and we are extremely happy to be working with them as we launch our new publishing label.”

Image Credit: Rogue

Rogue’s game and publishing experts want to provide a one-stop business solution for game developers. They can offer deep qualitative and quantitative analysis and guidance, app store optimization, search engine optimization, seamless analytics and advertising options, a robust cross-promotional network, critical store featuring opportunities, and continued post-release support.

“A lot of these creators are amazing at making outstanding games, but they really need help on the business side,” said Rogue chief operating officer Eric Williams, in a statement. “We all left our corporate jobs to go do this because we know we can guide them through the last mile.”

Rogue’s portfolio includes both simple, accessible titles for casuals and more complex projects for experiences players. But all the games share a deep focus on polish.

“We don’t believe that mobile players should be forced to sacrifice quality in the pursuit of simplicity, which is why we’ve partnered with some of the most gifted developers in the world to create experiences as ambitious as they are accessible,” said Matt Casamassina, Rogue’s chief strategy officer, in a statement.

Image Credit: Rogue

The company is already working with major developers both large and small, including: This Game Studio, Amber Studios, BonusXP, Immersion, Stolen Couch Games, David Marquardt, Superstar Games, Kiz Studios, and many more.

“Even though the game industry is small, opportunities to work with amazing partners are rare. The core group at Rogue brings such an incredible track record that the decision to work with them was an immediate no-brainer,” said Dave Pottinger, CEO of BonusXP, which recently made the ultra-popular mobile title Stranger Things: The Game.

The team came together in 2017, and it has offices in West Hills, San Francisco, San Mateo, Seattle and Kansas City. DeLaet has 18 years of experience in games, mobile, and other industries. He ran the worldwide business development and licensing teams at Kabam for four years before the company was sold for over $800 million. He also worked at Glu.

Casamassina has 20 years of experience and previously worked at IGN.com and Apple. Williams has 18 years of experience and he worked at NextRadio and Sprint.

Rogue’s launche games include:

Chaos Battle League (Legacy)

Oz: Broken Kingdom (Legacy)

Rumble Heroes (New)

Glitch Dash: Infinite (New)

The Ancients AR (Legacy)

The Ancients AR: Battlefield (New)

Tasty Brains (New)

Castaway Paradise (Legacy)

Go Boom! (New)

Toy Fun (New)

Hooky Crook (New)

Ladder Up! (New)

Olo (Legacy)