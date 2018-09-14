It’s a Friday show this week for the GamesBeat Decides podcast, and that means hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti are in a saucy mood.

On this episode, the GamesBeat Decides crew talks about Call of Duty’s Blackout beta and Spider-Man. Mike also tells the tale of beating Dead Cells. It turns out that double-bow strategy is legit.

In the news, it’s mostly a Nintendo Direct roundup. Switch is getting Luigi’s Mansion 3 and a new Animal Crossing, and that is all very exciting.

Join us for all that and more, won’t you?

What we talked about

The Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Blackout

Spider-Man

Dead Cells

The news