It’s a Friday show this week for the GamesBeat Decides podcast, and that means hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti are in a saucy mood.

On this episode, the GamesBeat Decides crew talks about Call of Duty’s Blackout beta and Spider-Man. Mike also tells the tale of beating Dead Cells. It turns out that double-bow strategy is legit.

In the news, it’s mostly a Nintendo Direct roundup. Switch is getting Luigi’s Mansion 3 and a new Animal Crossing, and that is all very exciting.

Join us for all that and more, won’t you?

What we talked about

The Games

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Blackout
  • Spider-Man
  • Dead Cells

The news

  • Nintendo Direct
    • Luigi’s Mansion 3
    • Isabelle in Smash
    • Animal Crossing Switch
    • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
    • Final Fantasy Extravaganza
    • NES Switch controllers
    • Yoshi’s Crafted World
    • Town
    • Katamari Damacy: Reroll
    • Daemon X Machina
    • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
    • Cities Skylines
    • Civ VI
    • Splatoon 2 and Mario Tennis updates
  • EA won’t remove loot boxes in Belgium
  • Not every game supports cloud saves on Switch
  • PUBG dips below 1 million concurrent players
  • Project Judge