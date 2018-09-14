It’s a Friday show this week for the GamesBeat Decides podcast, and that means hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti are in a saucy mood.
On this episode, the GamesBeat Decides crew talks about Call of Duty’s Blackout beta and Spider-Man. Mike also tells the tale of beating Dead Cells. It turns out that double-bow strategy is legit.
In the news, it’s mostly a Nintendo Direct roundup. Switch is getting Luigi’s Mansion 3 and a new Animal Crossing, and that is all very exciting.
Join us for all that and more, won’t you?
What we talked about
The Games
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Blackout
- Spider-Man
- Dead Cells
The news
- Nintendo Direct
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Isabelle in Smash
- Animal Crossing Switch
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Final Fantasy Extravaganza
- NES Switch controllers
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Town
- Katamari Damacy: Reroll
- Daemon X Machina
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Cities Skylines
- Civ VI
- Splatoon 2 and Mario Tennis updates
- EA won’t remove loot boxes in Belgium
- Not every game supports cloud saves on Switch
- PUBG dips below 1 million concurrent players
- Project Judge