Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs with Tencent games compatibility promise and five bug fixes. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release in October. The company is also releasing builds from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

The next update, dubbed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, will bring Windows 10 to version 1809. The update is expected to be finalized for Windows Insiders in September and to roll out to the public in October.

As part of this build, the Windows Compatibility Team announced that the Windows 10 October 2018 Update will be “fully compatible with all major Tencent games.” Microsoft partnered with Tencent to test the games, investigate issues, and produce fixes — especially related to Tencent’s anti-cheat services.

Bug fixes and known issues

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build.

Fixed the issue causing apps that use .NET 4.7.1 to not work correctly in previous builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in rendering issues in certain types of PDFs in Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when using swipe to navigate back in Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue resulting in Microsoft Edge crashing after pressing F12 on certain webpages if certain extensions were enabled.

Fixed an issue resulting in the icons on Microsoft Edge error pages not being visible on localized builds.

Fixed an underflow in the Windows Security app that could result in the UI unexpectedly showing a very large number of threats had been found.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17758 (made available to testers on September 11) to build 17760.

This build has no known issues, meaning Microsoft is getting close to finalizing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. As always, don’t install this on your production machine.