It won’t be too much longer until we can finally get out hands on Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown’s exclusive PlayStation VR (PSVR) mode that, judging by this trailer, is shaping up very nicely indeed.

The above footage, which Sony revealed at its PlayStation Line-Up Tour showcase in Japan this week, gives us a brief look at the VR support that was first confirmed when Bandai Namco first announced back in 2015(!). It offers cockpit views of the series’ signature aerial combat, though it has to be said the visual fidelity of the environments surrounding the player is hugely impressive, especially for PSVR.

We do know that Ace Combat’s VR support doesn’t include the entire original campaign. Instead it’s a handful of unique missions that should take you about three hours to see through.

After several delays, Ace Combat 7 is touching down on January 17.