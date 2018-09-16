Caleta Gaming has been busy. The company created its HTML5 game platform in the past year to publish games on the mobile web. And today, the London and Brazil-based company launched 38 social casino games on HTML5, the lingua franca of the web.

The company launched 21 slot machine games, 12 video Bingo titles, three Keno games, one Lotto game, and one Pick’em title. The titles include Magic Forest, China Charms, Torch of Fire, and Fruit Salad. The idea is to blanket the market with casual games that are playable on the mobile web or on PCs.

“Caleta is often seen as a small game studio punching above its weight, but this release of content is further proof that the agile and focused nature of the business is one of our biggest advantages when it comes to launching cutting-edge games quickly” said David Marcus, Caleta Gaming CEO, in a statement.

On the Bingo front, the top games include Bingolicious, Bingo Bruxaria, and Shamrock Ball Bingo.

“All games have been built in house through Caleta’s GP5 (Gaming Platform HTML5) and are in full HD and available to play across all devices, both online and mobile” says Fabiola Jaeger, Caleta Gaming chief operating officer, in a statement. “Working with our proven math models, GP5 is able to output a wide range of game types including Keno, Lotto, Blackjack and more to come”.

Marcus added, “This is another exciting step for us as we continue to expand our portfolio with the aim of giving our customers the most innovative and engaging games around. It’s our mission to provide our customers with a wide range of premium quality content in order to ensure their players have a fantastic experience.”

In an email, Marcus said the company has nine employees in London and Florianópolis, Brazil. The company was founded in 2013, and it previously made games for cellphone carriers. A year ago, it shifted to HTML5. The company has been bootstrapped to date.

“We started the business building a South American facing social casino called Brasingok,” said Marcus. “From there we picked up a few clients also wanting to enter the social space including Betfred and a group of professional football players.”

Then the team made the switch to HTML5. Marcus said the team is also working with a group of senior neurologists and neuroscientists for a product within the mHealth space.