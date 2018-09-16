Kingdom Hearts III is going to be one of the first tentpole releases of 2019, coming out January 25. But Sony announced this week that it’s sending out a free gift for all those who love this series, which is a mashup of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy role-playing series and Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

Sony made the announcement during its pre-Tokyo Game Show PlayStation livestream. A brief trailer introduced the app, which looks like it had players wielding a Move controller to use main character Sora’s iconic keyblade.

The VR experience is a short piece lasting around 10 minutes, though Square did tease that you’ll be able to unlock more content. From the sounds of it, the app will allow you to revisit some of the biggest moments in the series’ history and experience them first-hand.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018