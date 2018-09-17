Square Enix announced today that its mobile game Final Fantasy: Record Keeper is getting an Octopath Traveler event, which starts today and lasts until September 26.

Record Keeper came out back in 2015. Adding Octopath Traveler content could give the aging mobile game a boost. Octopath Traveler came out for Switch on July 18 and has sold over 1 million copies.

Record Keeper features characters and dungeons based on the Final Fantasy series. Octopath Traveler is not a Final Fantasy game, but the Square Enix RPG has similarities with the franchise, including its use of class-based jobs to define character abilities. It has been a good year for JRPGs, especially from Square Enix, with commercial and critical success of Octopath Traveler and the positive reception for Dragon Quest XI, which debuted earlier this month.

The event adds two dungeons based on the stories from Octopath Traveler characters Primrose and Olberic. Logging in during the event will give players bonus in-game items, including Olberic’s Sword.