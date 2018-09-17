Enhance announced today Tetris Effect is coming to PlayStation 4 on November 9. It will include support for PSVR.

Sony has had major triple-A exclusives this year like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Those titles help drive sales of PlayStation 4, but more niche exclusives like Tetris Effect can also bring more gamers to Sony’s platform. Although when it comes to Tetris, “niche” may not be applicable. The series has sold over 170 million games (physically and digitally) since debuting in 1984.

This new take on the classic puzzle game comes from Tetsuya Mizuguchi, who has worked on neon and hypnotic music-filled games like Rez and Child of Eden. Like those titles, Tetris Effect uses colors and sounds to create a distinct sensory experience. Mizuguchi also has experience working on puzzle games with his Lumines series.

Mizuguchi has also worked with VR games, making a VR version of Rez in 2016. For Tetris, he’s looking to do more than update it for a modern platform.

“Our goal was to make the experience of playing Tetris feel better than it ever has before, and I think everything—visuals, music, and stage concepts—is firing on all cylinders on that front,” Mizuguchi told GamesBeat in an interview. “In addition to making the experience feel good, we were also motivated to find a way to introduce storytelling into the mix. Our intent was to find a way to update Tetris into a brand new kind of experience while still keeping it comfortable and familiar to anyone who has played Tetris before.”