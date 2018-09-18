Maison Me today announced the closure of a $1 million funding round to expand it’s outfit recommendation AI and launch a custom dress service.

The Maison Me website to help people create custom dresses launches today, while a Google Assistant action made particularly for visual displays like the Lenovo Smart Display or JBL link View is due out in the coming months and will help people decide what to wear every day.

The Google Assistant Investment Program, Founders Fund, and Gagarin Capital participated in the funding round. The investment program has backed roughly half a dozen startups since it was created in May.

“A lot of people start their daily routines asking their Google Home speakers for a weather forecast, looking for some help before they pick out their outfits for the day,” Google Assistant Investment Program director and Dialogflow founder Ilya Gelfenbeyn said in a statement shared with VentureBeat. “Smart displays with the Google Assistant make it possible to build services and recommendations in such a visual industry like fashion, and we believe that personalized what-to-wear recommendations can really simplify the morning routines for people.”

Maison Me works by asking a person a few questions about their taste in fashion. You then schedule a video call with a seamstress who takes your measurements; then a human stylist sends three sketches to choose from. Photos of custom-made dresses are also shared with the customer during the creation process. Dresses will be priced between $100 to $200 and ship within 15 days, cofounder Anastasia Sartan told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

The service gleans intelligence from Epytom Stylist, a Facebook Messenger bot from the same company that tells people what clothes to wear based on the weather. The bot currently has 300,000 users.

The service will be a direct competitor with Echo Look, Amazon’s computer vision-enabled device that helps you decide what to wear every day and recommends clothes to buy.

During video calls with seamstresses, customers will be asked to measure themselves, but algorithms are used to automate the selection of sewing patterns for custom-made dresses.

Other fashion companies such as Stitch Fix are also using AI to help determine how to style clothes.