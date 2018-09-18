Nintendo announced the Fortnite — Double Helix Switch Bundle today. It includes a Switch, 1,000 V-bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency), and the Double Helix cosmetic set (which includes an outfit, backpack, glider, and pickax). The bundles comes out on October 5 and will cost $300.

Fortnite is a massive success that has reached over 140 million players. The Switch version alone hit 2 million downloads just 24 hours after its release in June. The popularity of Fortnite, and the bundle’s release before the holiday season, will help boost Switch sales for the rest of the year.

The Switch has been a big hit since its March 2017 release. Fortnite coming to the system was a big deal, as the Switch’s predecessor (the Wii U) had a reputation for lacking third-party support. Now many developers are finding time to bring their projects to Nintendo’s platform.

Fortnite is a free-to-play game. The 1,000 V-bucks usually cost $10. Since this bundle isn’t coming with a full-priced game, it is cheaper than some other Switch packages. For example, the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch bundle will cost $360.

Unlike with the Smash Bros. bundle, the Fortnite Switch and controllers will have not unique designs.