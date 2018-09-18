PC gamers were ready to hunt some monsters. According to The NPD Group, Monster Hunter: World was the No. 2 best-selling game in the U.S. in August. The multiplayer action game released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back on January 26, but the PC version came out on August 9.

That’s a long wait, but it didn’t deter PC gamers. In July, Monster: Hunter World did not chart in the top 20. It did a lot of climbing to get to that No. 2 spot, and this is thanks to that PC release.

Monster Hunter: World has been a huge hit for Capcom. It has sold over 10 million copies across all platforms. When the PC version launched, it became the biggest new game release of the year on Steam.

The success of Monster Hunter: World has Capcom refocusing its efforts on Japanese game development. Today, the publisher closed down its Vancouver studio, which had worked on the Dead Rising franchise.