It’s been about two years since Salesforce acquired Quip, a cloud-based word processor to compete with the likes of Google Docs, Zoho Docs, and Microsoft 365. Since then, it’s expanded upon the platform with custom-built applications that can be embedded directly into any Quip document, plus pre-built document and spreadsheet templates for specific industries and projects.

Ahead of Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference next week, the San Francisco company today announced a bevy of new productivity-focused features intended to round out Quip’s offerings: Quip Slides, apps from Box and Dropbox, and new integrations within the Salesforce ecosystem.

“Quip Slides empowers teams to create interactive, social presentations,” Salesforce wrote in a blog post. “Seventy-nine percent of slides created never see the big stage; instead they are used for internal meetings and trainings. Quip Slides was created with this in mind, featuring artificial intelligence-powered insights, interactive prompts for feedback, and live Salesforce and third-party data — to move work forward, faster.”

Quip Slides looks a lot like Google Slides or PowerPoint at first glance, and that’s more or less intentional — it’s a cloud-based presentation designer. But the key differentiator is its tight integration with Salesforce’s tools and services. A collaboration feature lets team members edit documents at the same time (and chat with one another using a built-in instant messenger), and charting allows them to link interactive graphs to data in Quip Spreadsheets and Salesforce Reports.

Other Quip Slides highlights include interactive feedback prompts — i.e., questions, polls, and comments that can be embedded in any slide — and engagement insights, which intelligently surface data, like which users have opened the presentation and which slides have received the most attention.

That’s not all that’s new in Quip. The aforementioned Box integration — which comes in the form of an app — enables users to embed Box files and folders directly into Quip documents. And the new Dropbox live app delivers bidirectional syncing between Dropbox and Quip. There’s even a Giphy tool that lets users liven up presentations with animated images.

Last, but not least, Quip now supports document and spreadsheet embedding directly within Salesforce’s Sales Cloud Lightning and Service Cloud Lightning Consoles.

“Companies today need a fast, connected, mobile-first collaboration suite to succeed in today’s always on, always connected world. However, collaboration tools have largely remained stagnant, slowing down the pace of innovation,” Salesforce wrote. “By combining documents, spreadsheets, apps and chat with live CRM data, Quip enables teams to create work together, faster. Built mobile-first, new updates to Quip include slides, additional third-party Live Apps, and deeper Salesforce integrations — ultimately delivering the modern collaboration suite.”