Sony announced today that it will release the PlayStation Classic micro console on December 3. It will cost $100 and come with 20 built-in games.

Nintendo found big success when it entered the plug-and-play market with its NES Classic Edition, which debuted in 2017. The SNES Classic Edition followed in June 2018. The PlayStation Classic is following the same mold, giving nostalgic gamers a miniature version of a beloved system that can connect to modern TVs via HDMI.

The library of 20 games will include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms. The console is about 45 percent the size of the original and will come with two controllers. These are the original PlayStation controls, so they don’t have any analog sticks (the Dual Analog and Dual Shock controllers came out later in the system’s life).

The original PlayStation debuted in 1995. It was a major success that cemented Sony’s position in the console market. It was the first gaming system to sell over 100 million machines. The original PlayStation competed against the Nintendo 64. Nintendo has yet to announced a micro version of that console.

Sony promises to reveal the rest of the micro console’s library in the months ahead of its release.