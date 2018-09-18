Presented by Intel

It seems like the entire gaming industry is trying to chase the popularity of battle royale shooters. But at least one indie developer believes it has what it takes to stand out from the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnites of the world.

In July, Unbroken Studios released an early but playable version of Fractured Lands (on PC via Steam Early Access), a last-man-standing multiplayer shooter set in a post-apocalyptic civilization. Players have to fight for fuel and other basic resources as a massive thunderstorm closes in … but they won’t be alone. Fractured Lands takes its Mad Max influence a step further by making sure everyone has a car at the beginning of a match. If you manage to find the right vehicle upgrades during your limited time in the wasteland, your car can easily become your most powerful weapon. (You can try the game for yourself during Fractured Land’s free weekend from 9/20 to 9/23).

Unbroken hopes that the car combat — and the ability to customize both your vehicle and your character — will provide a fresh new take on the battle royale genre. It certainly has the talent and pedigree to pull it off: Many of its veteran developers come from triple-A studios like Pandemic, Activision, and Obsidian Entertainment.

Check out our video below to see what it’s like to work at Unbroken’s Los Angeles office, and to find out more about why it chose to use Early Access for Fractured Lands.

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.