Google announced today a series of new features for its cloud services, designed to enhance the experience for developers as the company continues to battle for an edge in an increasingly competitive space.

Those new Google Cloud Platform tools start with code search via the company’s redesigned Cloud Source Repositories. The search feature was built for internal use, but employees say they found it so effective that they wanted to make it available to all developers on the cloud platform.

“At Google, we spend a lot of time each day working with code,” wrote Google product manager Russell Wolf in a blog post. “As Google has grown and the code base has increased in complexity, Google engineers have built a set of code tools to help our developers stay happy and productive each day.”

The new interface, including semantic search, is available now as a beta.

Next, Google revealed that it has enabled vulnerability scanning in its Container Registry. The service automatically scans and detects possible security issues in images from the moment they are pushed out to the registry and before they are deployed.

Finally, Google said its Cloud Memorystore for the open source database Redis is now generally available. Memorystore helps automate a wide range of complex development tasks.