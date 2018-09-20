Minute Media has raised $17 million in funding back in May, and now it is investing that money with the acquisition of consumer media brand Mental Floss, which will help the company continue its vision of targeting millennial audiences.

New York-based Minute Media operates three sports media brands powered by its proprietary technology platform, including 90min, the world’s leading global football publisher; DBLTAP, the esports brand focused on stories beyond the stage; and 12up, the U.S. sports brand at the intersection of sports and pop culture. Combined, Minute Media’s properties reach more than 80 million monthly owned and operated unique users and offer original content in 12 different languages. Now it is adding Mental Floss to that list.

Minute Media has created a digital publishing platform that empowers fans to create, publish, share and distribute thousands of pieces of content each day around the world.

By enabling this new breed of fan, who is both the consumer and content creator, to become the voice behind their teams, the company said it has introduced a new perspective that goes beyond the traditional sports newsroom and its capabilities.

Minute Media has now raised $77 million to date. The round’s investors include Goldman Sachs, Battery Ventures, and others. Mental Floss marks the first of several strategic acquisitions that will allow Minute Media to continue growing its millennial-focused user base.

As a part of the acquisition, Minute Media will be acquiring Mental Floss employees who have established a clear leadership position, over years of hard work, in a distinct content category. Additionally, Minute Media will take on management of Mental Floss’ digital assets including website, social channels, programmatic and direct advertising customers. All digital assets will continue to operate under the Mental Floss brand.

“The acquisition is a natural evolution of Minute Media’s platform strategy,” said Asaf Peled, founder and CEO of Minute Media, in a statement. “Our technology first approach to publishing gives us the flexibility to pivot quickly and grow loyal and engaged communities at incredible scale. Having already proven the value of our unique model across sports publishing, we’re thrilled to have Mental Floss serve as our first of several strategic acquisitions and believe that the brand complements our current portfolio of digital assets.”

Minute Media is acquiring Mental Floss from the Felix Dennis estate. Dennis was chairman of the company that owned Mental Floss, and he passed away at 67 in 2014. Mental Floss was founded in 2001 as a destination for curious people.

“The executors of Felix Dennis’ estate are delighted to announce the sale of Mental Floss to Minute Media. We see Minute Media as a fantastic home for the Mental Floss business. Their strategic plan, reputation, technical platform and media proposition are extremely strong, and we are confident that they will further the growth and reputation of Mental Floss,” said Ian Legget on behalf of the executors of the Felix Dennis estate, in a statement. “The proceeds of this sale go to the Heart of England Forest, a charity established by Felix during his lifetime.”