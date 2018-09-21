Presented by Intel

The Just Cause 4 launch is just a couple of months away, and it’s going to be a doozy. Rico Rodriguez is about to land in Solis, the land of oppression, injustice, and world-altering weather conditions that are going to blow you away.

The Just Cause series has always been about chaos, from exploding grenades and rampaging tanks to the clamor of gunshots and the exhilaration of launching yourself into air and trusting your wingsuit to bring you home safely. Now, with an Apex engine that’s been newly designed, interactive lightning storms and world-ripping tornados have been added to the mix, upping the ante on Rodriguez’s goal to learn the truth about his past and cranking up the volume on your gameplay.

Crank up the volume a couple more notches by entering the latest Intel contest, which celebrates the release of Just Cause 4 with the chance to win a selection of game-amping prizes, including a Samsung LC49HG90DMNXZA CHG90 Series Curved 49-Inch Gaming Monitor (with an ARV of $1100), and Intel i7-8700k worth $360, and PC Keys for Just Cause 4.

Enter now! The contest ends on 9/30/18. For more information, check out the contest page here, and start getting your grappling hook ready to conquer a world full of never-before-seen game physics.

Contest Details

Deadline: September 30, 2018

One Grand Prize including:

10 First Prizes: PC Key for Just Cause 4 (ARV: $60)

Enter here now!

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.