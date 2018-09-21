Electronic Arts’ DICE studio said that Battlefield V’s open beta test drew players who poured tens of millions of hours into the game.

The open beta ran from September 4 to September 11, with a focus on online play in the cities of Rotterdam and Narvik and modes such as Conquest and Grand Operations. Today, the company issued stats related to the beta and a video (embedded in this post) with the developers.

One of the controversial additions to the game was “attrition,” where respawning players have limited ammo and health during certain parts of the online play, such as the final stage of Grand Operations, where 64 players battle for a number of in-game days.

“Having limited ammo and health is key to optimizing the gameplay tempo. It encourages you to be mindful, as well to be more thoughtful and tactical instead of just spawning, sprinting, and dying,” DICE said in a post.

But players want DICE to tweak the attrition, and so players will spawn with stronger capabilities in the final game. Certain weapons will get more ammo, and you may be able to play with a “health pouch” that can replenish health once.

The game debuts on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 9 on Origin Access Premier, and on November 20 for the standard edition.

Image Credit: EA

The studio will scale back supply stations, leading to a little less construction. During the beta, players made 80 million fortifications. Other stats: 23 million buddy revives were made, 340,395 explosives were planted in airborne mode, and 143,139 snowmen were built. There were 824,134 V-1 rocket kills.

The most popular soldier type was assault at 36 percent, followed by recon at 28 percent, medic at 22 percent, and support at 14 percent.

DICE will also improve vision, so that you can see enemies more easily without any icons hanging over their heads. On Rotterdam, there will be a haze added to the background so that you can see enemies in the foreground more easily.

Bleeding out will happen faster than in the beta, so that you can get back into the game faster. The team will also tweak some weapons so the time it takes to kill enemies feels right. The medium tanks in the beta seemed too slow, but the final vehicles will have faster turrets, and the light tanks that will be in the final game (and were not present in the beta) will answer complaints that the tanks seemed too slow.

Air combat will also see some tweaks. Players said fighter planes weren’t as agile as expected, and that they couldn’t engage with ground targets as easy as before. Pilots and gunners will also get improved visibility of enemies.

“Some planes are not yet where we want them to be, so we’ll keep adjusting them,” DICE said.