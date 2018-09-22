Your next visit to the seat of democracy in the United States could include a side-journey into another universe where tossing banana peels and turtle shells is the surest way to separate the winners from losers, as Bandai Namco is bringing Mario Kart VR to the United States at VR Zone Portal Washington D.C. inside Union Station.

The launch comes after locations in Japan and England were the first to receive the high-end VR experience which allows you to race against friends in Mushroom Kingdom. Jamie Feltham recently went hands-on with the game in London and even though it felt a bit guided and “on-rails” the sheer joy of entering a world from a Nintendo game to compete with friends could be a dream come true for many fans of the iconic franchise.

Washington D.C.'s Union Station will be the first U.S. location to debut the games you've been waiting for. Starting October 1, Argyle Shift, Mario Kart VR, and Ski Rodeo will be playable at the historic site. pic.twitter.com/cjFjCdroT7 — VR ZONE Portal US (@VRZONEPortalUS) September 19, 2018

The system uses HTC Vive and hand-strapped Trackers to grab power-ups out of the air so you can toss them at Mario, Luigi, Peach or Yoshi.

The experience should be available along with others at the arcade in Washington D.C.’s Union Station starting Oct. 1.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018