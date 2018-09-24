Google today launched Android Studio 3.2, the latest version of its integrated development environment (IDE), with over 20 new features, including a few related to Android Pie and the new Android App bundle. You can download the new version for Windows, Mac, and Linux now directly from developer.android.com/studio. If you are already using Android Studio, you can get the latest version in the navigation menu (Help => Check for Update on Windows/Linux and Android Studio => Check for Updates on OS X).

Google released Android Studio 3.1 in March. The version number 3.2 would suggest this isn’t a significant release, but if you build for Android and skim the list, you may find otherwise.

Here’s the rundown of what version 3.2 brings to the table:

This release includes many stability and performance fixes in addition to the new features (full release notes). Google didn’t share its plans for the next version.