Apple and enterprise app powerhouse Salesforce today announced a new partnership that will boost the number and quality of mobile business applications across iPhones and iPads. Under the deal, Apple will help deeply integrate the latest iOS features into the Salesforce Mobile App and will collaborate on a Salesforce Mobile SDK to make it easier for developers to build enterprise apps for iOS.

“We’re excited to work with Salesforce, and that their industry-leading CRM will embrace native iOS and deliver exclusive new features on iPhone and iPad,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “With the powerful combination of iPhone, iPad, and iOS — the best hardware and software for business — together with native Salesforce apps and the new Salesforce SDK, we can deliver great customer experiences for businesses around the world.”

The partnership first calls for the companies to redesign Salesforce Mobile, including iOS-specific features such as Business Chat, Face ID, and Siri Shortcuts. And Salesforce will debut its Trailhead Mobile App initially as an iOS exclusive. Apple is also helping create a Swift-optimized, native Salesforce Mobile SDK so developers can create iPad and iPhone apps on Salesforce’s Lightning Platform. And it is launching an educational trail for Salesforce developers to learn how to build iOS apps using Xcode and Swift.

“With this partnership, we’re bringing together the world’s number one CRM platform with iPhone and iPad, the world’s best devices for business,” said Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff. “Together, Salesforce and Apple are defining a new era of mobile innovation with native apps on iOS and empowering millions of people with access to Trailhead and the skills they need for the jobs of the future.”

Apple and Salesforce are showing off their projects at Dreamforce 2018 in San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center September 25-28. The iOS app educational trail is available today, with the Salesforce Mobile SDK promised by the end of 2018, the new Salesforce Mobile App in early 2019, and the Trailhead Mobile App “later next year.”