Capcom today released Monster Hunter: Stories for Android and iOS. The spinoff focuses on turn-based battles, making it more of a traditional role-playing game. The mobile version costs $20.

Monster Hunter: Stories released for the Nintendo 3DS handheld console in 2017. This mobile version came out in Japan that same year, but the port is only now hitting North America and Europe. This follows the franchise’s recent growth outside of Japan thanks to the massive success of Monster Hunter: World, which has sold over 10 million copies. Monster Hunter: Stories on mobile could attract those new fans. It can also tap into a mobile audience that never owned a 3DS, which is now an aging portable device.

Monster Hunter: World is like most of the other main entries in the series. It’s an action role-playing game with a focus on multiplayer and fighting giant creatures (aka monster hunting). Monster Hunter: Stories has you playing as a Rider. Along with fighting monsters, you can also befriend them (and ride them).

Capcom is also releasing a demo version of the mobile game that you can play for free, so you can try the experience before dedication $20 to it.