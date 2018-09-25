Today is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S., and a bevy of tech companies are adding in in-app features to ensure their users know how to register to vote before the midterm elections. Here’s a roundup of some of the changes you might see to your favorite apps and websites starting today.

Snap : The ephemeral camera company has partnered with TurboVote to allow users to register to vote within Snapchat. Those who are older than 18 years old and reside in the U.S. will see a link to register on their profile starting today. Snapchat also created filters that users can add to their photos and videos encouraging their friends to register.

: The ephemeral camera company has partnered with TurboVote to allow users to register to vote within Snapchat. Those who are older than 18 years old and reside in the U.S. will see a link to register on their profile starting today. Snapchat also created filters that users can add to their photos and videos encouraging their friends to register. Reddit: The website conducted two AMAs about voting laws this morning and added a link that users can follow to ensure they’ve successfully registered to vote.

The website conducted two AMAs about voting laws this morning and added a link that users can follow to ensure they’ve successfully registered to vote. Instagram: Instagram is also partnering with TurboVote and will be running ads in Feeds and Stories in the coming weeks encouraging eligible voters to register. The effort started last week.

Instagram is also partnering with TurboVote and will be running ads in Feeds and Stories in the coming weeks encouraging eligible voters to register. The effort started last week. Twitter: As of yesterday, Twitter is adding a prompt to the home timeline of U.S. users with information on how to register, and is giving #BeAVoter the top promoted Tweet slot in the U.S. The hashtag will direct users to information regarding how to request absentee ballots, registration deadlines, and other voting information.

As of yesterday, Twitter is adding a prompt to the home timeline of U.S. users with information on how to register, and is giving #BeAVoter the top promoted Tweet slot in the U.S. The hashtag will direct users to information regarding how to request absentee ballots, registration deadlines, and other voting information. Tinder: In keeping with other dating-app related puns, Tinder created a video with Rock the Vote encouraging users to “Swipe the Vote.” (presumably, they mean swipe right on voting).

In keeping with other dating-app related puns, Tinder created a video with Rock the Vote encouraging users to “Swipe the Vote.” (presumably, they mean swipe right on voting). WeWork: The coworking giant is turning 150 WeWork locations into “voter registration hubs,” from September 24-28, where WeWork members can check their voter registration status, and register to vote online (in states that allow it). Select locations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. will also be open to members of the public looking to access this information.

The coworking giant is turning 150 WeWork locations into “voter registration hubs,” from September 24-28, where WeWork members can check their voter registration status, and register to vote online (in states that allow it). Select locations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. will also be open to members of the public looking to access this information. Sonos, Lyft, and other members of the group Time to Vote: A coalition of 150 companies, including tech companies Sonos and Lyft, announced this week the launch of a group called Time to Vote, which aims to increase voter turnout among their customers and employees. Not all of the companies are promoting voter registration efforts today — Lyft, for example will be providing discounted rides to polling places. One member company Walmart, launched a website with resources on how to register to vote.