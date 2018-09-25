Sennheiser is partnering with Magic Leap. The audio-equipment company is providing its Ambeo tech to improve the immersion of augmented reality. Ambeo uses “transparent audio” that enables you to mix sound from the real world and a pair of headphones. Essentially, Ambeo is an audio version of AR.

Sennheiser didn’t announce any specific consumer products. It did, however, promise to talk about more news at the LEAP dev conference in October. Ambeo and any potential related headphones will also feature the “Works with Magic Leap” certification.

For Magic Leap, Sennheiser’s tech enables it to concentrate its efforts on the visual experience.

“Our spatial computing platform is uniquely designed in how it blends the digital world seamlessly and respectfully with the physical world,” Magic Leap product chief Omar Khan said. “The spatial soundfield is an integral part of the spatial sensory experience. This is why we partnered with Sennheiser … to help explore and enhance our spatial audio accessory solutions.”

Ambeo could also help developers build their AR audio soundscapes.

“As we enter a new era of spatial computing … it thrills us to bring our AMBEO spatial audio expertise to drive forward this emerging field,” Sennheiser Ambeo boss Veronique Larcher said. “[We also plan on] working closely with the creative community.”

Positional audio is catching on thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. But Sennheiser has the best transparent audio. Magic Leap can also leverage the Sennheiser name. It makes some of the most beloved headphones, and now those may soon say “Magic Leap” on their packaging.